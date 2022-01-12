Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SITE Centers Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SITC. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $20,716,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $4,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 129.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,513 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

