Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chegg, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chegg in a report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

CHGG stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Chegg has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.