Reviewing Redwire (NYSE:RDW) & Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Redwire alerts:

92.6% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Redwire and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire N/A N/A N/A Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 9.76% 1.87% 1.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redwire and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $747.70 million 3.04 $79.60 million $0.62 29.60

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Redwire and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57

Redwire currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.76%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.59%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Redwire is more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Redwire on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.