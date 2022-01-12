Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 11,046 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,337 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.39% of QCR worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 98,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth about $252,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $926.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.12. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.