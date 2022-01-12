Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 235 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,751,000 after buying an additional 103,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,973,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,365,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,470 shares of company stock worth $15,583,698. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.99.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

