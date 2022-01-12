Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 36.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 20.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CW opened at $139.57 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average of $126.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

