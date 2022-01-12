Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,829 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of AxoGen worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 59.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AxoGen in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $408.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

