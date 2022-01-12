Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,926 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth $2,164,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in IRadimed by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IRadimed by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IRadimed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $137,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $248,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,194 shares of company stock worth $6,187,771. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $548.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 0.83.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

