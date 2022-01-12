Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 221,273 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of SolarWinds worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

