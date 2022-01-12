Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,543 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,804. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.