Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 1,967 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JACK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.73. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.