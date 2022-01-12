Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 877 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Enstar Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $194.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.28.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

