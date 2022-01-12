Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

