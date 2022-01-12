Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.