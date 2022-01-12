Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,933,000 after acquiring an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.14.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.18. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.