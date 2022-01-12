Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 2,150 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $109.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average is $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.