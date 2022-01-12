Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,727 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $146,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth $207,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NBTB stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

