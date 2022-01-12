RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.45. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59.
RISE Education Cayman Company Profile
