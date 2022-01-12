Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Riskified stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56. Riskified has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $19,933,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

