Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after buying an additional 460,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,270,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after buying an additional 193,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,211,000 after buying an additional 243,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

NYSE RBA opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.