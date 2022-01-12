ROAD Market Capitalization Tops $57,914.56 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, ROAD has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $57,914.56 and approximately $29,362.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00061522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00077804 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.53 or 0.07600121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,529.01 or 0.99840730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00069334 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007874 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

