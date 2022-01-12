Robert W. Baird Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $36.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 80.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,255,000 after buying an additional 93,523 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $5,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

