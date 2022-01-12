Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.03. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $1,907,141. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

