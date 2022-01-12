Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 138,246 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,246 shares during the quarter. BGC Partners accounts for about 0.7% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of BGC Partners worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 12.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 108,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,320. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

