Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $126,068,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.86. 52,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,878. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.39 and a 200 day moving average of $305.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.