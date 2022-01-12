Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,174 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 588,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 75,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Atlas by 146.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas by 45.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Atlas by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after buying an additional 279,703 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATCO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Atlas stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. 2,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,670. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

