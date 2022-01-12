Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after acquiring an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after acquiring an additional 381,863 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $627.35. The company had a trading volume of 36,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

