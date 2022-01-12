Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,471. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

