Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 2,728 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRM traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $236.25. 169,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,791,423. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $232.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.37.
Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.
In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,759 shares of company stock valued at $111,422,871. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
