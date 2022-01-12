Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 2,728 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $236.25. 169,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,791,423. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $232.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,759 shares of company stock valued at $111,422,871. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

