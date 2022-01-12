Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 102,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $234.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.52. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

