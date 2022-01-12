Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $544,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,228 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $270,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 169,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,937,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

