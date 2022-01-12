Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 12,236 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,236 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 549,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,068,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

