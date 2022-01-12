Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,549 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000.

FTCS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,099. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

