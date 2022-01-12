Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes $953,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 533,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000.

IWF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $294.05. 132,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,173. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

