Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Receives C$4.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. raised their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.23 million and a PE ratio of 8.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.23.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

