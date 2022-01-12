Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Receives C$4.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. raised their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.23 million and a PE ratio of 8.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.23.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

