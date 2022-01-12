Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Reduced by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $106.93 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.94 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.77. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.