Roth Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,244,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,229,367. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $16,443,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,679 shares of company stock valued at $39,104,332. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after buying an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after buying an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after buying an additional 544,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after buying an additional 637,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

