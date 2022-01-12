Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will report $36.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $109.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $362,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $9,372,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,987. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

