Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €15.00 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €15.00 ($17.05) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ING Groep in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €15.30 ($17.39) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.25 ($16.19).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.