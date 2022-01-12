Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$9.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.45.

NVA stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,694. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$8.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

