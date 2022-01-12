Royal Bank of Canada Raises American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $47.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.22. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,934,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after buying an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

