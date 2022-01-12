RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $109.18 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $43,857.63 or 1.00010000 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $109.18 million and approximately $31,768.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,489 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

