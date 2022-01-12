Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $7.94 million and $837,896.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00060259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

IDRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,978,997,094 coins. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

