Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.91.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 190.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

