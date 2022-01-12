Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $12,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after acquiring an additional 357,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after acquiring an additional 397,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,003 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,279,000 after acquiring an additional 117,628 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $124.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $124.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.78.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

