Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,446 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

