Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.94 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VLO opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of -74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.