Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

