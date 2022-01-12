Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 56,607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock opened at $240.17 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 127.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.31 and a 200-day moving average of $229.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.