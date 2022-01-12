Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 633 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $619,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,227 shares of company stock worth $4,791,041 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLAB opened at $300.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.13 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.86. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

MLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

